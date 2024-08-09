OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.91. 6,348,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,361. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

