OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.44 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Tobam raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

SPGI traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.51. The stock had a trading volume of 600,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $502.95.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.73.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

