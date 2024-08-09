OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.62 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $222.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average of $195.00. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

