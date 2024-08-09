OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.62% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,592,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,020,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,631,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,453. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

