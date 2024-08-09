OLD National Bancorp IN Has $16.40 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.77. 1,289,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

