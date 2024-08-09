OLD National Bancorp IN Has $19.06 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 158,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 273,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. 11,658,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $468.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

