OLD National Bancorp IN Has $34.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.29% of Ally Financial worth $34,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $689,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ally Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 1,322,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,715. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

