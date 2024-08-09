OLD National Bancorp IN Has $628,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,498,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,120,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851,957. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.