OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.