OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 21,170 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,888,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

