OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.41. 33,536,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,200,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.13. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

