OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sempra were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 6,656.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 2,482,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

