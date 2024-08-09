OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,309 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 131,736 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,085,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 764,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,120. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

