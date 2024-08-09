OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 2,902,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,144. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

