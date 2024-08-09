Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 329,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 852,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $662.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,719,540.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.