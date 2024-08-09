OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.57

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 1758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
