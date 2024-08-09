One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, Zacks reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 12,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,381. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $524.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLP. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,789 shares of company stock worth $654,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

