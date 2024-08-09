ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

OKE traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 905,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,604. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

