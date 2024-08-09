OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,132,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 413,411 shares.The stock last traded at $14.88 and had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 0.77.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 2,952.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OneSpan by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 872.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

