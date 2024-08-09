OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $3.90

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPAL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 95,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,082. The company has a market capitalization of $629.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.