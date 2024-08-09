Oppenheimer Cuts RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $65.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Get RxSight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:RXST traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 295,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. RxSight has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,942,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in RxSight by 109.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 143,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 75,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.