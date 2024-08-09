Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 0.8%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.30 and last traded at $129.25. 1,852,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,394,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $363.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after buying an additional 697,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

