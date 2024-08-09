Orchid (OXT) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.55 million and $2.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,585.60 or 0.96968548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

