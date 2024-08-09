Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

About Orion Office REIT

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 362,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

