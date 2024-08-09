OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

KIDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 123,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.19.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

