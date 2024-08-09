OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) versus Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Critical Review

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monogram Orthopaedics and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A OrthoPediatrics 0 1 3 0 2.75

OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.89%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -112.33% -78.71% OrthoPediatrics -13.58% -5.12% -4.41%

Risk & Volatility

Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and OrthoPediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $364,999.00 224.73 -$13.74 million ($0.50) -5.18 OrthoPediatrics $175.07 million 3.67 -$20.97 million ($0.96) -28.05

Monogram Orthopaedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monogram Orthopaedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics beats OrthoPediatrics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

