Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Outset Medical

Outset Medical Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 10,420,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,064 shares of company stock valued at $193,669. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 834,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,515,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 570,281 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 819,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.