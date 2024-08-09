Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $27,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after buying an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 485,702 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 705,520 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 16,780,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,226,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

