Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.75. The stock had a trading volume of 349,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.