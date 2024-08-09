Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $712.05

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 712.05 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 753.50 ($9.63). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 749 ($9.57), with a volume of 327,619 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 758.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 712.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.58) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($32,127.80). Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

Featured Stories

