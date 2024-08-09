Parkside Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

