Parkside Investments LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $204.06. 7,681,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,680. The company has a market cap of $585.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,336 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

