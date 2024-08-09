Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $114.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $119.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.