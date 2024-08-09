Patrick P. Gelsinger Buys 6,400 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 5.9 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

