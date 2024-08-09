Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $111.11 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $111.11 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000785 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,881,559 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

