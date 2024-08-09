Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $111.23 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $111.23 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000791 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,881,559 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

