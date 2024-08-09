PAX Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.24 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,418.52 or 0.03992144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $453.41 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 187,472 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
