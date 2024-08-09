PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 0% Higher

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.20 and last traded at $138.07. 1,358,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,297,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $13,379,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

