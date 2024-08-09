Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Acquires $790,680.00 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

