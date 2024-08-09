PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %

PENN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,585. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

