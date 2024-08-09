Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Kim Boyd-Leaks Sells 8,686 Shares

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director Kim Boyd-Leaks sold 8,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $251,112.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.