PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
PetMed Express Price Performance
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 963.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,079 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
