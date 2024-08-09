Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 10,429,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,726,344. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

