PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.72. Approximately 18,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 16,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 407.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $487,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

