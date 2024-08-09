PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.01. Approximately 24,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 62,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 56.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 266,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.