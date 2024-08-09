PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 497,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 155,311 shares.The stock last traded at $52.42 and had previously closed at $52.38.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 91,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,451,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.