Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 311,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. Research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,568.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 574,643 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.