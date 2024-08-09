Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playtika from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of PLTK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,106,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Playtika by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 648.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

