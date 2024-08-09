Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 19,635,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,131,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $97,800,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Plug Power by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 147,435 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

