Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$18.22 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.30 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.3992095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

